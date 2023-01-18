OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say ‘severe damage’ was caused to a southeast Wisconsin restaurant after a vehicle crashed into its exterior and came to a stop in the dining area.

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, the vehicle hit the Bel Air Cantina around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Bel Air Cantina, located at 410 West Town Square Way, sustained severe damage as a result but officers say that “no employees or customers were on scene and there were no apparent injuries.”

Authorities did say that the crash is under investigation but believe that the 37-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle appeared to have experienced a ‘medical episode’ prior to the incident.

Oak Creek Police Department

No additional information was provided in the release.