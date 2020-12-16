GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Vehicle crashes into Suamico Fire Station

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Suamico Fire Department, as well as Brown County Sheriffs, responded to a vehicle vs. fire station on Tuesday evening.

According to a release, Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m, the Suamico Fire Department, along with the Brown County Sheriff`s Department responded to a report of a vehicle vs. building at Fire Station #1 in the Village of Suamico.

A male driver, who is not a firefighter, was treated on scene and released to the Brown County Sheriff`s Department.

According to officials, minor damage was sustained to the building. No firefighters were present at the station when the accident occurred but were able to respond quickly as they were training at a nearby facility.

The accident is under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff`s Department.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate