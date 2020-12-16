Vehicle crashes into Suamico Fire Station

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Suamico Fire Department, as well as Brown County Sheriffs, responded to a vehicle vs. fire station on Tuesday evening.

According to a release, Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m, the Suamico Fire Department, along with the Brown County Sheriff`s Department responded to a report of a vehicle vs. building at Fire Station #1 in the Village of Suamico.

A male driver, who is not a firefighter, was treated on scene and released to the Brown County Sheriff`s Department.

According to officials, minor damage was sustained to the building. No firefighters were present at the station when the accident occurred but were able to respond quickly as they were training at a nearby facility.

The accident is under investigation by the Brown County Sheriff`s Department.