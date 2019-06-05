Vehicle drives through guardrail in single-vehicle crash in Kaukauna Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KAUKUANA, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Kaukauna Police Department is investigating a single vehicle accident that happened early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12 a.m. at the intersection of Brill Road and West 8th St. in Kaukuana.

Crews found a vehicle that had driven through a guardrail on Brill Road, landing 30 feet down an embankment in a wooded area.

They were able to rescue two people from the vehicle - both were taken to a local hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.