Vehicle drives through guardrail in single-vehicle crash in Kaukauna

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:55 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:19 PM CDT

KAUKUANA, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Kaukauna Police Department is investigating a single vehicle accident that happened early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 12 a.m. at the intersection of Brill Road and West 8th St. in Kaukuana. 

Crews found a vehicle that had driven through a guardrail on Brill Road, landing 30 feet down an embankment in a wooded area. 

They were able to rescue two people from the vehicle - both were taken to a local hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries. 

