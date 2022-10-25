(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.

There was reportedly only one person inside the vehicle. The incident happened off of Faro Springs Road.

In a video that was sent to Local 5 by a viewer, the vehicle could be seen getting pulled out of the water. There were multiple squad cars at the incident.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.