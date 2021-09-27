GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Semi-truck fire blocks all lanes of I-43 NB in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-43 northbound are blocked due to a reported semi-truck that is on fire.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. near University Avenue on I-43 northbound. The closure is expected to last two hours.

I-43 northbound is reportedly closed from Mason Street to University Avenue due to the fire.

There was no information provided on the cause of the fire, or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

