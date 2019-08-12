Video of vehicle engulfed in flames

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Lanes along Wisconsin Highway 15 were closed after a vehicle caught fire Saturday night.

Around 9:33 p.m., the Wisconsin DOT sent a notification saying the eastbound lanes on the highway in Outagamie County at Mayflower Road were closed from a vehicle fire.

A Local 5 viewer shared video of the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Courtesy: Leighle Donohue

Officials have not revealed if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.

The Wisconsin DOT sent a notification later saying the lanes were back open around 10:13 p.m.

