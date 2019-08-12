Video of vehicle engulfed in flames

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Lanes along Wisconsin Highway 15 were closed after a vehicle caught fire Saturday night.

Around 9:33 p.m., the Wisconsin DOT sent a notification saying the eastbound lanes on the highway in Outagamie County at Mayflower Road were closed from a vehicle fire.

A Local 5 viewer shared video of the vehicle engulfed in flames.

This is happening on highway 15 right now Posted by Leighle Donohue on Saturday, August 10, 2019 Vehicle fire causes lanes to close for a short period of time.

Courtesy: Leighle Donohue

Officials have not revealed if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.

The Wisconsin DOT sent a notification later saying the lanes were back open around 10:13 p.m.