Video of vehicle engulfed in flames

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Lanes along Wisconsin Highway 15 were closed after a vehicle caught fire Saturday night.
Around 9:33 p.m., the Wisconsin DOT sent a notification saying the eastbound lanes on the highway in Outagamie County at Mayflower Road were closed from a vehicle fire.
A Local 5 viewer shared video of the vehicle engulfed in flames.
Officials have not revealed if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.
The Wisconsin DOT sent a notification later saying the lanes were back open around 10:13 p.m.