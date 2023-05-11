Updated: May 11, 2023 / 07:30 PM CDT

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says the vehicle fire on WIS 172 in Ashwaubenon has been cleared.

All lanes on WIS 172 westbound have reopened to motorists traveling in the area.

Posted: May 11, 2023 / 06:04 PM CDT

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a fire that is closing the two right lanes on WIS 172 westbound.

According to officials, the fire is at the Oneida Street exit in the Village of Ashwaubenon. The incident reportedly started around 5:43 p.m., and WisDOT estimates it will take around two hours to clear.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the vehicle fire. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.