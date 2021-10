KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-41 southbound in Kaukauna is closed due to a vehicle fire.

According to officials, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at WIS 55. The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.