GREEN BAY, Wis. — On Wednesday around 6:26 PM Bellevue Fire and Rescue units responded to a fully engulfed car fire at 1656 Westminster Drive.

Upon arrival fire crews found a vehicle on fire approximately 10 feet away from the building.

Thanks to a quick response, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

However, the vehicle has been deemed a total loss and the apartment building suffered $500 worth of damages.

There were no reported injuries in this incident.