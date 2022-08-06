SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 3:08 p.m.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the vehicle fire that caused the right lane of WIS 172 to close for a period of time on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes of traffic are now open.

No other information has been provided.

ORIGINAL STORY: Vehicle fire has right lane closed on WIS 172 in Allouez

SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 2:34 p.m.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane is closed on WIS 172 westbound at Webster Avenue, due to a vehicle fire.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m and should take about two hours to clear.

No other information was provided.

