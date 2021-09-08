UPDATE: I-41 lanes at WIS 125 near Appleton open, vehicle fire cleared

WEDNESDAY 9/8/2021 4:51 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the vehicle in flames is cleared and lanes of traffic are back open.

Original Story: Vehicle fire impacts lanes going south on I-41 at WIS 125 near Appleton

WEDNESDAY 9/8/2021 3:54 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle fire is impacting traffic going south on I-41 at WIS 125 in Outagamie County.

According to WisDOT, the two right lanes will be closed for an estimated hour.

The Outagamie County Sheriffs Office is handling the situation.

