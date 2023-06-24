KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Kaukauna responded to a home where a vehicle fire had spread to the garage after the resident accidentally started the fire while working on his car.

A Facebook post from the Kaukauna Fire Department details the incident that began around 5:15 p.m. on Friday in the 100 block of West 8th Street. Within three minutes, fire crews responded to the rear alleyway to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The release states that the resident of the home reported that the fire started while he was doing some welding on a vehicle. However, the vehicle was positioned only a few feet away from the garage.

Photo Credit: Kaukauna Fire Department

Officials say that both the vehicle and the wall of the garage were extinguished before the fire could spread further into the garage.

The Kaukauna Fire Department estimates the total damage to the vehicle and the exterior garage wall to be around $15,000.

No other details have been provided.