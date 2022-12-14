PELICAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in northern Wisconsin saved a house from further damage after a vehicle next to a residence was ‘fully’ in flames.

The Pine Lake Fire/Rescue shared in a Facebook post that the incident happened on Riverbend Road in the Town of Pelican. Crews were made aware of the incident after a neighbor reported the fire.

Crews say when they arrived at the residence, they saw a ‘fully evolved vehicle with fire extending to the house.’

Firefighters were able to extinguish both the vehicle and the home, and were at the scene for roughly two hours.

No one was at the home during the time of the fire, authorities say.

Pine Lake Fire/Rescue was assisted by the Rhinelander Fire Department, as well as the Pelican Fire Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was provided.