UPDATE: left lane on US 45 near Winneconne reopened

Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

MONDAY 11/15/2021 5:43 p.m.

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV)- New details reveal that the vehicle fire on the US 45 has been cleared, according to authorities.

The fire caused the left lane heading southbound to be temporarily closed.

The fire was initially reported on Monday, November 15. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department were the leading agency handling the incident. There were no details revealing if anyone was injured.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details are made available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Vehicle fire on US 45 southbound closes left lane near Winneconne

MONDAY 11/15/2021 4:30 p.m.

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV)- Authorities report that there is a vehicle fire on the US 45 southbound that has closed the left lane.

The fire occurred on Monday, November 15.

The incident is estimated to have occurred around 4:20 p.m. The closest street near the highway is Woodland Road, near the city of Winneconne.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s are the lead organization handling the fire. They estimate lane closure to be about an hour long.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details are made public.

