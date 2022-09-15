THURSDAY, 9/15/2022, 2:50 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the vehicle fire on I-41.

According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic have reopened to motorists.

There is no information regarding what caused the vehicle fire or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this should any further details be released.

Vehicle fire shuts down southbound lanes on I-41 near Fond du Lac

THURSDAY, 9/15/2022, 1:54 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), all lanes on I-41 southbound near Fond du Lac are blocked due to a vehicle on fire.

WisDOT states that the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and expects lanes to be closed for roughly two hours.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the incident.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.