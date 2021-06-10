Vehicle fished out of Rock River, Dodge County Sheriff investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUSTISFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – Some people who were swimming in the Rock River told police that a vehicle was submerged in the water.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9 around 3:00 p.m., the Hustisford Fire Department deployed a watercraft in the river and confirmed the report of a submerged vehicle. The vehicle was off the bridge on Elmwood Road in the town of Hustisford.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team was needed and they were able to determine that no one was inside the vehicle. Advanced Towing was able to pull the vehicle from the river.

Authorities say the vehicle was a BMW 323 and it was apparent it was discarded into the river. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the vehicle ended up in the river.

Authorities ask for anyone with information to call 920-386-3726.

Hustisford is about 45 minutes south of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc