Vehicle fished out of Rock River, Dodge County Sheriff investigating

HUSTISFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – Some people who were swimming in the Rock River told police that a vehicle was submerged in the water.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9 around 3:00 p.m., the Hustisford Fire Department deployed a watercraft in the river and confirmed the report of a submerged vehicle. The vehicle was off the bridge on Elmwood Road in the town of Hustisford.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team was needed and they were able to determine that no one was inside the vehicle. Advanced Towing was able to pull the vehicle from the river.

Authorities say the vehicle was a BMW 323 and it was apparent it was discarded into the river. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the vehicle ended up in the river.

Authorities ask for anyone with information to call 920-386-3726.

Hustisford is about 45 minutes south of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.