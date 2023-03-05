HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – After deputies pinned a 911 call to a specific vehicle in Howard, it fled from the area, drove down a dead-end, and crashed into a home.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it received the open line 911 call just after 5 a.m. on March 4, in which the Brown County Communications Center was able to determine the phone was inside a vehicle.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, it allegedly fled, and drove down a dead-end road.

Deputies say the car then crashed into a home in Howard at the end of a cul-de-sac. One person then reportedly fled the crash scene while another stayed.

The person that allegedly fled the scene of the crash was taken into custody after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit helped to find them.

Deputies do believe drugs to be a factor in the incident.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Howard Fire Department, and County Rescue. No further details are being released at this time.