CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and later died early in the morning on Sunday in the Town of Clayton.

According to a release, at around 12:15 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on State Highway 76, just north of East Shady Lane. The female who dialed 911 reported that she had hit a person with her vehicle but could not find him.

Several deputies responded and began searching for the victim. When the victim was located, life-saving measures were immediately initiated.

The 24-year-old man from Neenah was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation indicated that the 2008 Nissan Ultima, being driven by a 39-year-old female from Hortonville, was driving north on State Highway 76 when the collision with the pedestrian occurred. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Village of Fox Crossing Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information was provided.