DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were apprehended in Brown County Thursday morning after allegedly fleeing from authorities and going into a cornfield.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on August 10 around 3:45 a.m., authorities tried to pull over a vehicle that was suspected of criminal activity on I-43 by State Hwy 96. The vehicle allegedly did not stop for the officers.

Authorities say that tire deflation devices were used, and the vehicle ended up getting off I-43 and went into a cornfield. The suspects then allegedly fled on foot.

A following search reportedly led to all three suspected occupants getting apprehended. The release mentions that the first two suspects were found ‘almost right away’.

The third suspect was reportedly found with the help of a K9 unit around 6:30 a.m. There is no known threat to the community at this time, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided.