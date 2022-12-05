BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that is wanted in connection to a police chase that happened on Sunday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released information about a suspect that allegedly fled from deputies during an attempted traffic stop. On December 4, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for reckless driving.

A chase reportedly ensued, as authorities said the vehicle fled ‘at a high rate of speed’. A pursuit intervention technique was attempted, but the vehicle kept going.

Eventually, the pursuit was stopped due to safety concerns. Authorities are trying to find the suspect’s vehicle, which is described as a Silver 2016 Dodge Charger with tented windows. It also has striping on the rear quarter panels.

The vehicle reportedly is missing its rear bumper which came off during the pursuit intervention technique. Joeadam Peralez is wanted for questioning in relation to the incident.

Peralez has a felony warrant out for his arrest. He is described as 5’07” tall and weighing 207 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-6188. No additional details were provided.