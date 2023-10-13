KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have found the vehicle, reported to have been driven by a missing Green Bay man who was last seen in early September, in southeastern Wisconsin. However, the search for the 41-year-old man continues.

A release from the Green Bay Police Department states that Christopher Belanger’s minivan was located in Kenosha with assistance from the Kenosha Police Department.

Officers say that Belanger remains listed as missing-endangered, and the last time that he had contact with family was after a disturbance around September 6, where he was reportedly injured.

Belanger is described as 5’11” and weighs around 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

No further details are being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-252544. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). A tip can also be submitted online or through the “P3 Tips” app.