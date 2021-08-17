UPDATE: All Northbound lanes have reopened on US 41, near Suamico

TUESDAY 08/17/2021 7:30 p.m.

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)- All lanes on the US 41, heading Northbound has reopened.

The Wisconsin DOT announced the lanes reopening on Tuesday, August 18.

The Northbound lanes on the 41, near Suamico, were temporarily closed due to a vehicle on fire. At this time, the cause of the vehicle catching on fire has not been released at this time.

No additional information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Vehicle on fire has closed all lanes heading Northbound on US 41, near Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin DOT announced on Tuesday, August 17, of a vehicle on fire on the US 41 highway.

The vehicle in question has caused all lanes heading Northbound to close at this time.

The report explains the incident occurred around 6:24 p.m. on August 17, near Suamico. The crash is placed near Lineville Road and County “M” road.

Officials state that the closure is estimated to last for an hour. No additional information has been released at this time.

Local Five will update this story as new information, emerges.