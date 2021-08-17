GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: All Northbound lanes have reopened on US 41, near Suamico

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WisDOT

TUESDAY 08/17/2021 7:30 p.m.

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)- All lanes on the US 41, heading Northbound has reopened.

The Wisconsin DOT announced the lanes reopening on Tuesday, August 18.

The Northbound lanes on the 41, near Suamico, were temporarily closed due to a vehicle on fire. At this time, the cause of the vehicle catching on fire has not been released at this time.

No additional information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Vehicle on fire has closed all lanes heading Northbound on US 41, near Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin DOT announced on Tuesday, August 17, of a vehicle on fire on the US 41 highway.

The vehicle in question has caused all lanes heading Northbound to close at this time.

The report explains the incident occurred around 6:24 p.m. on August 17, near Suamico. The crash is placed near Lineville Road and County “M” road.

Officials state that the closure is estimated to last for an hour. No additional information has been released at this time.

Local Five will update this story as new information, emerges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Luxemburg - Casco Football

Kewaunee Storm Football Program

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13