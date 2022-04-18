MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 and deputy with the Manitowoc County Sheriff received minor injuries after a vehicle pursuit that happened on Saturday, April 16.

According to Manitowoc County officials, on Saturday they attempted to stop a stolen 2003 Toyota Highlander being driven on US Highway 10 in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids. The driver, 28-year-old Juan Flores from Neenah exceeded speeds of 100 mph, drove into the Village of Reedsville, turned onto Industrial Park Drive, and drove into police vehicles causing damage and airbag deployment. Flores got out of the car and ran away on foot, but was apprehended.

The passenger of the car, 30-year-old Jessica Loney from Manitowoc County got into the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle and continued driving, pushing squad cars out of the way. Loney nearly hit deputies and pinched K9 Leon in-between two vehicles. She led sheriffs on a chase on Mud Creek Road, Goodwin Road, Grimms Road, and US Highway 10.

A pursuit intervention technique was used and the vehicle went into a ditch. Loney got out of the vehicle but was apprehended immediately.

Flores was arrested on several charges including 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and vehicle operator knowingly flee/elude officer. Loney was arrested on several charges including 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of schedule 2 narcotics.

The pursuit lasted 14 minutes and covered 15 miles with speeds going over 100 mph. K9 Leon was treated and released with minor injuries.