(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol highlighted why it works closely with other Wisconsin Department of Transportation divisions to solve vehicle-related crimes in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving a stolen vehicle from a rental car company in Illinois. The Wisconsin State Patrol was recently notified by the DMV Vehicle Research Unit that someone tried to title a suspect stolen vehicle.

This reportedly happened at a DMV customer service center in northwest Wisconsin. The title transaction was eventually stopped by the DMV because a suspected fraudulent title was presented with the application.

Authorities later found the vehicle at a body shop in Chippewa County. An investigation identified the vehicle as a 2021 Dodge Challenger that was valued at approximately $33,000.

Records showed that the vehicle was reported stolen by a rental car company in Hanover Park, Illinois all the way back on March 23, 2021.

The person in Wisconsin had bought the vehicle from an unknown person in Illinois after seeing it listed for sale online. The Wisconsin State Patrol is reportedly helping agencies in Wisconsin and Illinois with the ongoing investigation.