UPDATE: Right lane on I-41 S just south of De Pere cleared

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The vehicle that was rolled over and blocking the right lane of southbound on I-41 at County S. has been cleared.
According to authorities, the incident occurred shortly before 10:13 a.m. Friday.
No other details are available at this time.
Original: Right lane on I-41 S closed as vehicle rolled over just south of De Pere
THURSDAY 12/10/2020 2:44 p.m.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-41 S at County S is currently blocked due to a vehicle that is rolled over.
Authorities say it will take about two hours to clear.
No other details are available at this time.
Latest Stories
- SILVER ALERT: 77-year-old from Illinois could be in Wisconsin
- Michigan man drowns while ice fishing
- WINTER WONDERLAND: Ariens Hill open for tubing Friday
- Wausau man finds stranger in home, leads to armed robbery and kidnapping
- Man who attempted to stab Wisconsin deputies with a pen to be arraigned next month