UPDATE: Right lane on I-41 S just south of De Pere cleared

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The vehicle that was rolled over and blocking the right lane of southbound on I-41 at County S. has been cleared.

According to authorities, the incident occurred shortly before 10:13 a.m. Friday.

No other details are available at this time.

THURSDAY 12/10/2020 2:44 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-41 S at County S is currently blocked due to a vehicle that is rolled over.

Authorities say it will take about two hours to clear.

