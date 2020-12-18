GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Right lane on I-41 S just south of De Pere cleared

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The vehicle that was rolled over and blocking the right lane of southbound on I-41 at County S. has been cleared.

According to authorities, the incident occurred shortly before 10:13 a.m. Friday.

No other details are available at this time.

Original: Right lane on I-41 S closed as vehicle rolled over just south of De Pere

THURSDAY 12/10/2020 2:44 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-41 S at County S is currently blocked due to a vehicle that is rolled over.

Authorities say it will take about two hours to clear.

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11