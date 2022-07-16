NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with information relating to a stolen vehicle early on Saturday.

Deputies say that a vehicle was stolen early in the morning on July 16 in Neenah. However, some unique evidence was left behind.

Three bicycles were located at the scene.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies ask that if you have any information or may have even seen people riding these bikes early this morning to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.