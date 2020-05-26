Vehicle strikes utility pole in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 41

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 41 on Monday.

The Town of Peshtigo Fire Department announced on their Facebook page that they were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. to southbound lanes on U.S. Hwy 41 near Flame Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries.

The fire department concluded that the incident occurred when one vehicle struck and snapped a utility pole, coming to rest on its side, while the other vehicle involved ended up in the median.

Firefighters reported that they stabilized the vehicle that was on its side and used the Jaws of Life to remove the roof in order to gain access to one of the occupants.

Fire crews add that firefighters assessed the scene for hazards, provided traffic control, cleared the roadway of debris, and assisted EMS with loading the individuals involved in the crash to be taken to the local hospital.

According to officials, WPS responded to the scene to secure the electrical lines and replace the damaged pole.

Officials say the scene was cleared around 2 p.m.

No other information was released at this time, Local 5 will update as the story develops.