BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm.

Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit.

The vehicle was described as a dark green Mercury Milan sedan that has front-end damage. Police said the license plate was AHT-7886.

Photo Credit: Anthony T. Shea

This vehicle was believed to be driven by 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter, who is a person of interest in this case.

There was no information regarding if Leavy-Carter was in custody.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this incident as it progresses.