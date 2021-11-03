UPDATE: All lanes on I-43 in Sheboygan Co. reopened, vehicle fire cleared

WEDNESDAY 11/3/2021 7:50 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists can now fully use all lanes of I-43 southbound in Sheboygan County as the vehicle fire has been cleared.

According to officials, the incident was cleared around 7:30 a.m.

There was no information provided on the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries.

ORIGINAL: Vehicle up in flames on I-43 SB near Sheboygan, right lane closed

WEDNESDAY 11/3/2021 6:30 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle fire has closed the right lane of I-43 southbound in Sheboygan County.

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:10 p.m. on I-43 southbound at WIS 42. The right lane is closed.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

