Vehicle versus pedestrian crash leaves one dead in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says a fatal crash occurred in the Village of Reedsville Sunday morning.

According to officials, deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched around 3:22 a.m. to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on USH 10/Main Street east of CTH W.

Preliminary investigation indicates 36-year-old Jamar Golden of Two Rivers was traveling in a sedan eastbound on USH 10.

Officials say Golden collided with 31-year-old Joanna Marie Harrell, formally of Hilbert, most recently of Sioux City, Iowa, who was walking westbound on the south side of USH 10.

Harrell was reported airlifted by ThedaStar to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says Harrell died at the hospital as a result of her injuries from the crash.

Golden and his 30-year-old passenger, Brian Allen Ingram, Jr., from Manitowoc were not injured.

An autopsy is scheduled later today for Harrell.