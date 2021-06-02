Vendors who missed out on Farmers Market on Broadway 2020 excited to be back in action

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday afternoon, Misty Nagan prepared for 2021’s second Farmers Market on Broadway.

“Mother Nature’s looking out for us,” Nagan said as she packed up the jewelry she planned to sell at the event, “because you know every week, you look at the weather and it’s been awesome, so I think she’s helping us out, us vendors out from last year.”

Nagan has sold handmade jewelry made out of pieces of silverware at the market since she started her business, Silverwear by Misty eight years ago.

“It’s a big party,” she said, “and we sell…I would say 20-30 rings, 20-30 necklaces.”

Last year, Covid-19 restrictions moved the farmer’s market to Leicht Memorial Park, and limited vendors to only those selling essential goods, like produce.

“I’m not considered essential. I mean, I think jewelry is essential, but they didn’t,” Nagan joked.

For artisans like Nagan, opportunities to sell like the Farmers Market are essential, “It’s like, a main source of income for a lot of the people that are at the market,” she said.

2020 was a year of uncertainty.

“I sometimes didn’t even know what to do with myself because we didn’t know when any markets, a lot of the people that do Farmers Market also do other events, and everything was canceled,” Nagan said.

It wasn’t just the business she missed last year.

“You have customers that come and see you, they might not buy stuff but just to stop by and say hi and you make friends with other vendors, so it’s so fun to be out and to see all the people out there having a good time,” she said.

Now, she and other artisans are finally back on Broadway.