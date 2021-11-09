VentureHome Green Bay launches inside Urban Hub, connecting entrepreneurs statewide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A new partnership is aimed at helping entrepreneurs be able to more readily connect with others across the state.

“I talked to my peers and they had the same problems, so I looked for ways, and there were little given, so I said let’s do it myself,” said Tyrone Powell.

The UW-Green Bay senior recently took part in the Blueprint program at the Urban Hub, 340 N. Broadway St. The cohort of companies is comprised entirely of minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.

Powell created UNext — a platform that allows students and employers to connect.

“It allowed me to learn from peer entrepreneurs in our area,” Powell said. “Get connected to the community, learn from great professors, mentors, coaches, and really just see the (other) potential start-ups in Green Bay.”

The Chamber’s latest partnership teams up with WiSys. It will give entrepreneurs, like Powell, a chance to expand their network.

“Creating access and opportunity for those people that are creative and innovative to really take their ideas to fruition,” said Laurie Radke, President and CEO of the Green Bay Chamber.

This is now the second partnership of its kind. The first opened in Eau Claire in February 2020.

“There’s going to be other locations similar to this. So, how do we bring all of that together to make sure everybody gets the resources they need without duplicating and being very efficient,” Radke added.

That’s something Powell plans to take full advantage of.

“I definitely want to stay in the community when I graduate next year,” says Powell.

You can read more about the project on the chamber’s website.