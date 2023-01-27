ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man who is the suspect in the stabbing of another homeless man on the city’s southwest side was arrested.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim and stemmed from a verbal argument.

The release states that officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Holmgren Way just after 11:00 p.m. on January 26.

Officers were told when they arrived at the scene that the two men had sheltered inside an abandoned ice machine in a nearby parking lot when one man allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the other man.

Green Bay Police will be referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-204863. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP, or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.