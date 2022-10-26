MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A jury found Darrell Brooks, a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year, guilty of all six counts of First-degree Intentional Homicide.

Brooks faced 76 charges in connection with the deadly incident last November in Waukesha, including six counts of First-degree Intentional Homicide.

The monthlong trial came to a close on Wednesday when the jury reached a verdict around 9:50 a.m.

Brooks initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease but withdrew the plea in September without explanation. Just days before his trial began on October 3, he dismissed his public defenders and elected to represent himself.

During his closing arguments, Brooks tried to argue that the SUV had been recalled due to a throttle malfunction.

Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks’ intent, stating that his failure to stop after hitting the first person in the parade shows he intended to kill people.

Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence. Each reckless endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 and a half years in prison.

The verdicts on the remaining 70 charges are being read-in. Local 5 will update this story when all charges are read-in.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.