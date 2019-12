(WFRV) — Are you a Verizon customer?

Customers nationwide are reporting that they are unable to make call and get a busy signal or a message that says all circuits are busy.

Some say that inbound calls are affected while others say they can’t send text messages or service is extremely slow.

Down Detector shows only a limited number of Wisconsinites are affected, there is no word yet on exactly how many customers may be experiencing these problems.