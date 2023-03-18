WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Winnebago County have begun a ‘very active and ongoing investigation’ after finding two people dead inside a Wolf River home.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, two people were found dead, and authorities consider the deaths to be ‘suspicious in nature.’

Although little is known at this time, authorities do have a person of interest in custody, and believe there to be no danger to the public.

The release provided did note that this is a ‘very active and ongoing investigation.

No further information has been provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.