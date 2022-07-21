GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis provided an update on a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday evening.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, around 11:15 p.m. responded to a reported disturbance. When officers arrived the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect reportedly returned to the scene of the crime. The suspect was seen with a handgun and allegedly drank what looked like a beer. Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said that the suspect allegedly fired a shot in the air. The suspect returned again to the area.

When officers tried to stop the suspect a pursuit ensued. Police believe that the suspect may have fired rounds during the pursuit. Davis said the suspect may have shot again when the vehicle stopped.

Three officers then fired their firearms and the suspect was hit. The suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. The public is not believed to be in danger.

Multiple agencies assisted in this incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.