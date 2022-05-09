APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bagel shop in Appleton says its physical store will remain closed after issues with staffing.

Bagelicious posted on its Facebook account that it will remain closed for the ‘foreseeable future’. The post mentions that staffing is the reason for the closure.

Due to the reported lack of hiring, Bagelicious mentioned it could not find a way to open with consistent hours. However, the popular bagel business said it is actively hiring.

Staffing just hasn’t planned out the way we were hoping and we cannot find a way to open with consistent hours. We are beyond devastated, we miss all of our loyal guests so much. Bagelicious on Facebook

Anyone who is interested in a job can contact Bagelicious. In the post, it is mentioned that team member positions, as well as management, are the positions that are looking to be filled.

Bagelicious did say that catering orders are being accepted and hope to attend some events in the meantime. Bagelicious’ food truck can be found ‘On the Fritz Concessions’.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.