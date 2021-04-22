Very high, high fire danger issued for entire state of Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that most of Wisconsin has been placed under a very high and high fire danger.

Areas north of Fond du lac are under a very high warning, with the southern parts under a high warning. Overall, it has been a busy wildfire season in Wisconsin with 161 wildfires burning in the first week of April. In those fires, more than 1,000 acres were burned and 19 buildings.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The main cause of the fires has been debris burning and equipment. Sunday’s forecast will have particularly elevated fire weather with low relative humidity and increasing southwest winds.