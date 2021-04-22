Very high, high fire danger issued for entire state of Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wisdnr_1529461937358.jpg

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced that most of Wisconsin has been placed under a very high and high fire danger.

Areas north of Fond du lac are under a very high warning, with the southern parts under a high warning. Overall, it has been a busy wildfire season in Wisconsin with 161 wildfires burning in the first week of April. In those fires, more than 1,000 acres were burned and 19 buildings.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The main cause of the fires has been debris burning and equipment. Sunday’s forecast will have particularly elevated fire weather with low relative humidity and increasing southwest winds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field