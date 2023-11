OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a very serious traffic crash in the town of Omro.

According to a Facebook post, the crash is on 9th Street Road and it will be shut down for the foreseeable future. The road will be closed between State Highway 116 and County Highway F.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and plan an alternative route until the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is done with its investigations.

No additional details were provided.