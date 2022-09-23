MARCELLON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old in southwestern Wisconsin died after a ‘tragic’ accident on the roadway.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on September 21 around 5:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received saying that a 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle on Haynes Road. The child was reportedly riding on a farm wagon and had jumped down from the wagon and onto the roadway.
Officials say the child was then hit by a passing vehicle. When first responders arrived, lifesaving measures were performed. After ‘exhaustive’ measures were taken, the attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 47-year-old woman from Pardeeville. She was reportedly cooperative with investigators at the scene of the crash.
The incident is still under investigation.
This is a very tragic and traumatic accident and an extremely emotional time for family, friends, and the first responders who tried to save the child’s life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are mourning.Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
The following agencies assisted:
- Pardeeville EMS
- Pardeeville Fire Department
- Aspirus Divine Savior Medivac
- Medflight
- Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office
- Wisconsin State Patrol
- Columbia County Highway Department
- Blystones Towing
There was no immediate information on if anyone involved could face charges. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.