Vessel at a value: Boat marooned on Wisconsin highway with ‘free’ spray-painted on it

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol came across an unusual sighting on the side of WIS 33 last week, a boat that was about 20 miles away from Lake Michigan.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the boat was found last week on WIS 43 in Washington County. The boat had ‘FREE’ spray-painted on the side of it.

The motor was still attached, but the officials did not mention if the boat was returned to its owner.

  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol
  • Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they come across a variety of unique situations on the roadways, and this one was no different.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere