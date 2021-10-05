Vessel at a value: Boat marooned on Wisconsin highway with ‘free’ spray-painted on it

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol came across an unusual sighting on the side of WIS 33 last week, a boat that was about 20 miles away from Lake Michigan.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the boat was found last week on WIS 43 in Washington County. The boat had ‘FREE’ spray-painted on the side of it.

The motor was still attached, but the officials did not mention if the boat was returned to its owner.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

The Wisconsin State Patrol says they come across a variety of unique situations on the roadways, and this one was no different.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is provided.