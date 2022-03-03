WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WJMN) – The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) says the Atlanta was found 35 miles off Deer Park, Michigan in 650 feet of water in Lake Superior.

Marine Sonic Technology in partnership with GLSHS mapped more than 2,500 miles of Lake Superior during the summer of 2021 using Side Scan Sonar – Marine Sonic Technology.

The Atlanta sank on May 4, 1891, it was upbound with a load of coal in tow with the steamer Wilhelm when both vessels got caught in a northwest gale. The towline snapped and the sail-less Atlanta, was at the mercy of the lake. Crew took to the lifeboat and after several hours eventually came within sight of the Crisp Point Life-Saving Station. While attempting to land their lifeboat near the station it overturned and only two crewmembers made it to the beach.

The Atlanta’s sister ship, the Nirvana. Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

Sonar image of the Atlanta. Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society..

Bow of the Atlanta. Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

Broken mast on the Atlanta. Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society..

Capstan on the Atlanta. Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society..

Name board on the Atlanta. Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society..

Pump on the Atlanta. Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society..

Wheel from the Atlanta, Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

Toilet on the Atlanta. Photo Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

According to GLSHS, the Atlanta is a well-preserved shipwreck due to its time in the ice-cold Lake Superior waters.

“It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of the Atlanta really stands out,” said Bruce Lynn, Executive Director of the GLSHS. “It is truly ornate, and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior.”

“No one has to ask where the Atlanta is anymore,” said Director of Marine Operations for GLSHS, Derryl Ertel.

The survivors reported that all three masts broke off in the storm, video from an ROV (Remote Operated Vehicle) found that all three masts broke off flush with the deck and can’t be found.