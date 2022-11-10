GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Veterans Day approaching, many organizations are showing their appreciation to those who served, and Tundraland Home Improvements is no different.

The LEAF Home company based in Wisconsin changed the lives of two deserving veterans by giving them the gift of a walk-in shower with its annual Baths for the Brave program.

“You don’t realize the importance of having an accessible shower until you don’t have one,” explained Paul Lukowski, President of Tundraland Home Improvements. “We can’t think of a better gift to give those who already gave so much for our country than to provide them with an accessible shower that they can use for years to come. It’s just one small way we can say thank you for all they’ve done.”

Green Bay veteran Kevin Laluzerne is one of the recipients. He lives alone with his 15-year-old daughter, who is partially deaf. His wife passed away earlier this year.

Laluzerne is also recovering from his second stroke, leading him to seek a replacement of his tub for a more accessible, safer shower option.

“My greatest fear is falling or getting injured in the shower, and my daughter doesn’t hear me,” explained Laluzerne. “I worry that she’ll find me there, and I don’t ever want her to have to experience that fear.”

Tundraland Home Improvements created Baths for the Brave in 2017. The program is a 100 percent time and material donation to a veteran, or veterans, in need within the communities Tundraland serves.