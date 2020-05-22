Veteran honor guard to perform Memorial Day salute in Appleton cemeteries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While the City of Appleton’s Memorial Day events won’t be held in their traditional fashion this year, the American Legion’s Scarlet Guard Color Guard has decided to organize a joint veteran service organization salute.

On Sunday, May 24, an honor guard consisting of members of various local veteran service organizations will make appearances at the five cemeteries in the City of Appleton.

12:00 p.m.: Riverside Cemetery at 714 N. Owaissa St. Members will step off at 11:30 a.m. from the entrance

12:15 p.m.: The American Legion plot within Riverside Cemetery at the inside entrance of St. Joseph Cemetery

12:45 p.m.: Moses Montefiore Cemetery on E. Woodland Ave.

1:15 p.m.: Highland Memorial Park at 3131 N. Richmond St.

2:00 p.m.: St. Mary Cemetery at 2121 W. Prospect Ave.

The joint honor guard will process to each cemetery as a convoy. From a designated location within each cemetery the honor guard will march to a particular location to perform a rifle salute and the playing of Taps. After Taps, the unit will march off, reload their vehicles, and process to the next cemetery as a convoy with patriotically decorated vehicles.

“Doing these salutes will provide recognition and honor to fallen veterans laid to rest at all of the cemeteries in the City,” says the American Legion’s Scarlet Guard Color Guard. “The goal is to make this a new tradition and continue it as a collaborative effort by the local veteran service organizations for years to come.”

The local veteran and patriotic organizations that have been invited to participate in the honor guard and/or convoy include the American Legion’s Scarlet Guard Color Guard, Appleton American Legion Post 38, Appleton VFW Post 2778, Fox Valley Vietnam Veterans Association, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 351, Patriot Guard Riders, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18, Desert Veterans of Wisconsin – Fox Valley Chapter, Fox Valley Veterans Council, Vets & Friends, WI Veterans Village Assoc., and the American Legion Riders.

Be sure to catch the virtual Appleton Memorial Day Ceremony, “Moment of Remembrance,” on Monday starting at 10:15 a.m. here.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5