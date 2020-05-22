1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Veteran honor guard to perform Memorial Day salute in Appleton cemeteries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While the City of Appleton’s Memorial Day events won’t be held in their traditional fashion this year, the American Legion’s Scarlet Guard Color Guard has decided to organize a joint veteran service organization salute.

On Sunday, May 24, an honor guard consisting of members of various local veteran service organizations will make appearances at the five cemeteries in the City of Appleton.

Related: How to watch the virtual Appleton Memorial Day ceremony
  • 12:00 p.m.: Riverside Cemetery at 714 N. Owaissa St. Members will step off at 11:30 a.m. from the entrance
  • 12:15 p.m.: The American Legion plot within Riverside Cemetery at the inside entrance of St. Joseph Cemetery
  • 12:45 p.m.: Moses Montefiore Cemetery on E. Woodland Ave.
  • 1:15 p.m.: Highland Memorial Park at 3131 N. Richmond St.
  • 2:00 p.m.: St. Mary Cemetery at 2121 W. Prospect Ave.

The joint honor guard will process to each cemetery as a convoy. From a designated location within each cemetery the honor guard will march to a particular location to perform a rifle salute and the playing of Taps. After Taps, the unit will march off, reload their vehicles, and process to the next cemetery as a convoy with patriotically decorated vehicles.

“Doing these salutes will provide recognition and honor to fallen veterans laid to rest at all of the cemeteries in the City,” says the American Legion’s Scarlet Guard Color Guard. “The goal is to make this a new tradition and continue it as a collaborative effort by the local veteran service organizations for years to come.”

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

The local veteran and patriotic organizations that have been invited to participate in the honor guard and/or convoy include the American Legion’s Scarlet Guard Color Guard, Appleton American Legion Post 38, Appleton VFW Post 2778, Fox Valley Vietnam Veterans Association, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 351, Patriot Guard Riders, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18, Desert Veterans of Wisconsin – Fox Valley Chapter, Fox Valley Veterans Council, Vets & Friends, WI Veterans Village Assoc., and the American Legion Riders.

Be sure to catch the virtual Appleton Memorial Day Ceremony, “Moment of Remembrance,” on Monday starting at 10:15 a.m. here.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"