OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Before Air Force veteran Captain Stewart McQuillian became the first handicapped person to fly a helicopter, he had to create one.

After partnering with Rotor X to manufacture them, hundreds of thousands of pilots have learned to fly again.

McQuillian says, “Not having your legs is not a limitation, it’s a challenge that can be overcome.”

Everything about the design of the Rotorway 162F is carefully laid out from its extra safety protections to the 988 painted on the tail, which represents the number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline.

McQuillian hopes by showcasing his chopper at EAA and other events, he will raise awareness for the National Veterans Vocational Village (NV3) Foundation. Their mission is to provide housing and employment opportunities for disabled and injured veterans. He also wants to inspire other veterans who have gone through a similar experience.

“This is what it’s all about. You’ve got to have that fire burning, if you don’t, you’re going to sink into the depression. What we’re hoping is [people] see what we’re doing, maybe it’ll light the flame in them.”