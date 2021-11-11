Veterans Day Tributes: Wisconsin communities honor those who served

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

(WFRV) – As we dedicate this day to the brave individuals that have served in the U.S. military, many communities across Wisconsin are hosting special tributes as a way to honor and thank our veterans.

Take a look and remember to say thank you to a local veteran in your community.

Einstein Middle School

You’re never too young to thank those who keep you safe; Einstein Middle School in Appleton hosted its annual Veterans Day Tribute event, “Remembering Pearl Harbor,” early Thursday morning.

The program included students, staff, and those in the community learning about the history of Veterans Day, branches of the military, and Veterans Service organizations.

“It’s really important that at this age they learn about history, the service to your country, what that means, and also testimonials of our veterans and what its meant to them to go through that experience,” shares David Mueller, Einstein Middle School Principal.

Additionally, for the last 10 years, Einstein Middle School has helped raise money for the Northeast Wisconsin Old Glory Honor Flight Network and this year was no different.

Principal Mueller confirmed with Local 5 that the school raised over $11,000 this year for the Northeast Wisconsin Old Glory Honor Flight Network.

“We are proud to give back to our local community and give a Veteran an opportunity to see the monuments honoring their service on a day trip to Washington D.C.,” writes Einstein Middle School.

Fox Valley Veterans Council

The Fox Valley Veterans Council held their tribute in Outagamie County on Thursday afternoon with members of the Army National Guard, Patriot Guard, Scarlet Guard, and Rifle Guard from American Legion Post 38 all present to support their fellow comrades.

“Every service member has made the decision to do something bigger than themselves. It is for this reason that we set aside a day to acknowledge those who put on the nation’s uniform and put their lives at risk for the sake of our country- not to glorify war but to honor those who put their country and their fellow service members ahead of themselves,” shared Chief Warrant Officer 2 Matthew Hipp, from the Army National Guard, during his keynote speech.

President of Fox Valley Veterans Council, Tim Cody added, “Who’s going to deploy? Who’s going to suffer and stand guard and potentially the ultimate sacrifice? Who’s going to give the ultimate sacrifice for their nation? And every service member said ‘I will do that.’ Whether they have to or not, they have raised their hand and said ‘you can pick me'”.

Cody continued, “Today is a special day for our veterans but it’s also important to remember them for other things. It’s to remember them when legislation is being passed to take of them. It’s to remember them and understand some of the pain that they have suffered that other people won’t go through, This doesn’t just have to be done on this day, it can be done any day.”

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 224

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 224 showed their appreciation for our veterans on Thursday by hosting their annual vigil at Veterans Park, behind the Neville Museum in Green Bay. This ceremony has been put on for the last 30 years and continues to be a staple event for our veterans in the community.

Some of the organizers told Local 5 that originally the vigil was 24 hours, but now they only hold it from dusk to dawn.

Bellevue Assisted Living

The Bellevue Assisted Living community celebrated Veterans Day by honoring some of their own residents who previously served. According to the assisted living facility, they have around 15 veterans overall in their community, but one specific resident served during World War II.

Jordan Heble served in the marines in 1945 and says days like this mean a lot to him and give him a chance to remember his brothers who also served.

Heble was reportedly just off the coast of Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped.

To learn more about some of our local veterans residing in our communities visit the Local 5 Veterans Voices page.