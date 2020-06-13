Live Now
Veteran’s dedication set in stone

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Some might say after more than three decades in the Army, Laurel Sternhagen has served enough, but now Laurel leads a new mission to clean the grave markers of our fallen soldiers at Riverside Cemetery.

Sternhagel says, “We all owe it to our fallen heroes and our veterans in this area too just honor them with a little respect and take a little time.”

In scrubbing away the wear and tear of time, Laurel has managed to unearth some local history.

Sternhagel says, “I was totally amazed when I started reading Horace Artice. He was a slave in Georgia and ran away when he was 21 to join the military to fight in the Civil War. He later moved to Appleton and managed three or four different farms. So he was quite prominent in the Appleton area.”

Horace is one of more than 3000 veterans at Riverside Cemetery that Laurel and her unit take care of because she wants to make sure we never forget their sacrifice.

If you’d like to help Laurel, call the Riverside Cemetery at 920-733-5629.

