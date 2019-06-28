Veterans given a ride through the skies as the Dream Flight visits Green Bay

When you think of World War II, a biplane probably does not come to mind.

After all, we saw the inception of the jet plane late in the war, but the 1943 Stearman was no less vital.

It was a training aircraft used up by the Navy and Army Air Corps in the 30s and 40s.

“The veterans have done so much for us, our community and our nation, that it’s a little thing that we can give back to them,” said Guy Stewart, a volunteer for the Ageless Aviation. “It’s giving back to those that have given so much.”

The Ageless Aviation Dream Flight has put more than 4,000 veterans in the air.

“We’ve now housed an aircraft in Stevens Point so that we can now more closely in the Midwest offer more flights to veterans,” he said.

It is a volunteer-run effort because they want people doing this strictly because they care.

“The coolest part, I would say, is the actual smiles and reactions that you get when the people come off the aircraft,” said Stewart. “It’s just phenomenal.”

One of the lucky veterans was Dutch Clark. He served in the Navy in the last years of World War Two.

He was the first to fly.

“I tried to find my own house, but I couldn’t see it,” said Clark.

He is about to turn 95, so he was very particular about his favorite part of the flight.

“Getting in and out safely,” he said.

You can learn more about Ageless Aviation and related programs here.