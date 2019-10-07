Veterans hit the links for 18th annual Veterans Golf Outing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Over 100 veterans hit the links Monday as part of the 18th annual Veterans Golf Outing.

The Green Bay Country Club hosted the golf outing as a way to say thank you to all those who served and give them a chance to spend the day on the course all for no cost to them.

The day included plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages and of course, 18 holes of golf.

“We raise a few thousand dollars usually and what we do is we donate it to local veterans organizations. And with this year’s outing we’ll be to $155,000 that the club has donated over the last 18 years,” says Jerry Miller, chairman of the Green Bay Country Club.

Organizers say ceremonies and celebrations so often have somber moments and this event is meant solely for veterans to get together and have fun.

Local 5’s Nate Stewart was honored as the guest speaker at this year’s event.